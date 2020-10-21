World

EU's Michel says UK has a choice to make on Brexit

21 October 2020 - 10:05 By Gabriela Baczynska and Marine Strauss
President of the European Council, Charles Michel said a decision is yet to be made on Brexit.
Image: Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

Britain has sovereign choices to make on Brexit and will determine its future access to the European Union's (EU) internal market, the chairman of the bloc's leaders said on Wednesday, suggesting it is now up to London to break an impasse on negotiations.

"The UK now has an important choice to make on its own future," European Council president Charles Michel told the European Parliament.

"It's not about choosing the negotiating tactics. It's about choosing the model of their society for the future. Do our British friends want to regulate state aid and uphold high medical standards? If so, why not commit to them."

"Time is very short and we stand ready to negotiate 24/7 on all subjects, on legal texts. The UK has a decision to make and it's their free and sovereign choice. Their sovereign answer will determine the level of access to our internal market."

 

Reuters 

