WATCH | Man United's Ighalo slams Nigeria govenrnment after soldiers fire at protesters

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he is ashamed of the Nigerian government following reports that soldiers opened fire on protesters in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday.

Nigerians have been demonstrating nationwide every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars), that rights groups had for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.

The unit was disbanded on October 11 but the protests have persisted and at least two people were shot on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the Nigerian Army said no soldiers were at the scene of the shooting.

Ighalo said in a video message on Twitter that while he rarely talks about politics he could not stay silent about events back home in Nigeria.