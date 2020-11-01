Protesters against Covid-19 restrictions clash with police in Spanish cities

Spain's prime minister on Saturday condemned a series of violent protests in cities across the country against restrictions imposed to curb the surge of Covid-19 after a six-month state of emergency came into action this week.

Protesters pelted police with rocks and other projectiles in Barcelona in a second night of disturbances in Spain's second-largest city.

In the northern Spanish city of Logroño, about 150 people attacked police with stones, set fire to containers and looted shops, police reported. Riot police were drafted in to quell disturbances in Haro, in the wine-growing region of La Rioja.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: “Only from responsibility, unity and sacrifice will we be able to defeat the pandemic that is devastating all countries. Violent and irrational behaviour by minority groups is intolerable. It is not the way.”