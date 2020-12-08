Man fined R53,000 for eight-second violation of Covid-19 quarantine

A man has been fined a whopping R53,000 for breaking strict Covid-19 regulations in Taiwan — for just eight seconds.

The migrant worker was spotted briefly stepping out of his room doorway at a hotel where he was undergoing a mandatory 14 days of quarantine in Kaohsiung City.

Central News Agency (CNA) and CNN reported that CCTV footage revealed he had spent eight seconds out of his room in the city, which has 56 hotels with about 3,000 rooms used for quarantine purposes.