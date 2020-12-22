Baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR

Thailand's Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts during his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on an elephant.

Srivate was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday. He successfully revived a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

In a video that went viral on social media in Thailand on Monday, Srivate is seen giving two-handed compressions to a small elephant lying on its side while colleagues a few metres away treat a dazed and injured motorcycle rider.

Both the rider and elephant were recovering and neither had serious injuries.

“It's my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I could hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby,” Srivate told Reuters by phone.

“I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online,” he said.

“When the baby elephant started to move, I nearly cried.”