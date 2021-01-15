World

Japan's Hiroshima to conduct large-scale PCR tests to battle Covid-19

15 January 2021 - 08:22 By Reuters
Staff wearing protective face shields amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak work at a reception desk at an exhibition centre in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021.
Staff wearing protective face shields amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak work at a reception desk at an exhibition centre in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Japan's Hiroshima prefecture said on Friday it will carry out large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to curb the spread of coronavirus, a rarity in a nation that lags far behind many other countries in the number of tests conducted.

The western Japan prefecture aims to conduct PCR tests for 800,000 people in the city of Hiroshima, which has a population of 1.2 million.

The 800,000 comprises residents in the city's four wards hardest hit by the virus and workers who commute into the area.

Hiroshima prefecture is not covered by the state of emergency now in place for Tokyo and 10 other prefectures, but Hiroshima city has been struggling to contain a steep climb in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

“I believe tests of this size have rarely been seen (in Japan)," a Hiroshima prefecture official told Reuters.

“They say coronavirus is transmissible two days before one develops symptoms, and some of those who are infected do not necessarily visit clinics in a timely manner. We want to catch those people and prevent further infection,” he said.

The prefecture aims to launch the tests by the end of the month.

Japan conducted an average 0.43 tests per 1,000 people a day in the week to Jan. 12, according to Oxford-linked tracker Our World In Data. That compares with 8.41 tests in Britain and 3.93 tests in the US.

Japan has seen coronavirus cases total about 310,000, with 4,340 fatalities, according to public broadcaster NHK.  

READ MORE:

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders after the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tokyo Covid-19 cases hit record, new strain arrives before New Year holiday

Tokyo reported a record rise in coronavirus cases on Saturday, as Japan experiences a surge that now includes a new, fast-spreading strain while the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tokyo Olympics to spend $900m on coronavirus measures

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will spend $900m on measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at next year's Games, they said on Tuesday, as ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

World closes borders to Britain as new coronavirus strain breeds panic

More countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, heightening global panic, causing ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  4. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  5. Durban flat dwellers spend the night on the street after eviction South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X