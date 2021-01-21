Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free trapped gold miners

Rescuers in China were drilling new shafts on Thursday to reach miners trapped underground for 11 days after an explosion, including one they hope to use to bring the survivors back to safety.

A total of 22 workers were trapped underground in the January 10 blast in the Hushan gold mine on the outskirts of Yantai, a major gold producing region in Shandong province on the northeast coast.

Rescuers have been in contact with 11 miners trapped in the middle section of the mine, about 350 metres underground, and have managed to send food and medical supplies down to them.