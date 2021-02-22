China steps up focus on food security in major policy document

Beijing, which has long prioritised food security for its population of 1.4 billion, has strengthened its focus on the issue since the pandemic hit major food exporting nations last year and raised concerns about stability of food supplies.

"The uncertainty and instability of the external situation has increased significantly. On grain security, we must not take it lightly for one moment," Tang Renjian, agriculture minister, told a media briefing on Monday, noting that China's population was still edging higher.

The document, published by the State Council, China's cabinet, noted that Communist party committees will also shoulder responsibility for food security, in addition to local government.

China will build a "national food security industry belt", it added, a plan also outlined during a key economic policy meeting in December.

The belt aims to connect all of the country's key grain areas, officials said at the time.

The document also reiterated the new priority on the seed sector, seen as key to food security, urging faster implementation of major scientific projects in breeding.

It urged the "industrial application of biological breeding," using a term that encompasses genetically modified crops among others.

It also called for stronger protection of intellectual property rights in breeding, and support for leading seed companies to establish commercial breeding systems.

China will also stabilise production of soybeans and develop edible oilseed crops including rapeseed and peanut, it said, amid tighter global supplies of edible oils, and will diversify its imports of agricultural products.