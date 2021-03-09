World

Bangladesh's first transgender news presenter makes her debut

A Bangladeshi woman is the first news presenter in the country’s history to openly identify as transgender, The Guardian reports.
Tashnuva Anan Shishi delivered a three-minute news bulletin with the private broadcast channel Boishakhi TV on International Women's Day, a landmark moment for transgender rights and equality in the south-Asian country home to an estimated 1.5 million transgender people. 

In January, Shishi also became the first transgender person in Bangladesh to study for a master’s in public health at the James P Grant School of Public Health in Dhaka.

