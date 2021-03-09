World

India, world's top vaccine maker, denies shortage at home

09 March 2021 - 12:19 By Reuters
A health-care worker receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a classroom of a school which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre in Ahmedabad.
A health-care worker receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a classroom of a school which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre in Ahmedabad.
Image: Reuters/Amit Dave

India's federal government on Tuesday denied any shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses in a big northwestern state and said it was sending supplies around the country based on demand and consumption patterns.

The world's biggest vaccine maker has so far given 23 million doses to some 17 million people, with the pace picking up significantly since last week after more people were made eligible.

And as demand has risen in India after a slow start and initial hesitation among people, Rajasthan this week became the first state to publicly seek urgent replenishment of its stock.

Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the ...
News
1 week ago

The federal health ministry, however, said there was no shortage in Rajasthan or anywhere in the country. It said Rajasthan, a state of about 70 million people, still had 1.4 million doses left as of Monday night.

“The factual position is that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine with the state at present,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The central government is regularly monitoring availability of vaccine supply in all states and (federal territories), and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern.”

India, which wants to inoculate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August, began its campaign in mid-January with the AstraZeneca shot and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech and a state institute.

It is donating or selling vaccines to more than three dozen countries, drawing some criticism for not expanding its own immunisation campaign further.

After the US, India has reported the world's most coronavirus infections, which jumped by 15,388 on Tuesday to 11.24 million. Deaths rose by 77 — the lowest in many months — taking the total to 157,930. 

READ MORE

India to test travellers from Brazil, SA, UK after detecting new virus strains

India will make Covid-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, SA and Brazil in a bid to ...
News
2 weeks ago

SA asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccine doses — report

SA has asked the Serum Institute of India to take back the one million Covid-19 vaccine doses the company had sent in early February, The Economic ...
News
3 weeks ago

Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine until its ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion News
  2. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  3. 'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance News
  4. Karim joins fight to have 'monstrosity' Durban high-rise building destroyed South Africa
  5. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
X