India, world's top vaccine maker, denies shortage at home

India's federal government on Tuesday denied any shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses in a big northwestern state and said it was sending supplies around the country based on demand and consumption patterns.

The world's biggest vaccine maker has so far given 23 million doses to some 17 million people, with the pace picking up significantly since last week after more people were made eligible.

And as demand has risen in India after a slow start and initial hesitation among people, Rajasthan this week became the first state to publicly seek urgent replenishment of its stock.