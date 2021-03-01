Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with health care workers.

People above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations.

India, which has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after the US, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million health and front-line workers.

“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19,” Modi said on Twitter, posting a picture of him getting the shot at a government hospital in New Delhi.

“I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India Covid-19 free!”