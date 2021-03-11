World

Judge allows third-degree murder charge against officer on trial in George Floyd's death

11 March 2021 - 18:06 By Jonathan Allen and Gabriella Borter
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Chauvin is a murderer" on March 8 2021 in Portland, Oregon, US, as jury selection begins in Minneapolis for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman accused of killing George Floyd.
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Chauvin is a murderer" on March 8 2021 in Portland, Oregon, US, as jury selection begins in Minneapolis for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman accused of killing George Floyd.
Image: REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A Minnesota judge granted a request by prosecutors on Thursday to reinstate a charge of third-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is on trial already facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Judge Peter Cahill's decision comes after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that he must reconsider a third-degree murder charge against 44-year-old Chauvin, whose trial got under way with jury selection this week in Minneapolis.

Chauvin already faces a more serious charge of second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, as well as a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

The reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge was a victory for state prosecutors, who had sought the additional lesser murder charge in part to afford them an extra path to a conviction should the jury find the evidence does not support the most serious charge. The third-degree murder charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Videos show Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on a sidewalk outside a grocery store on May 25 as the black man pleaded for his life and then stopped moving.

Police were arresting him on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill at the store.

Floyd's death outraged people around the world and helped fuel one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the US, with daily demonstrations against racism and police brutality. 

- Reuters

MORE

Court picks first three jurors for trial in George Floyd's death, many saw video of arrest

The potential jurors entered a Minneapolis courtroom one by one on Tuesday and although they had never met Derek Chauvin in person, they said they ...
News
1 day ago

Minneapolis trial in George Floyd death starts with weeks of painstaking jury selection

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was due to begin on Monday with the screening of jurors to ...
News
3 days ago

White hate groups are now a global threat, warns UN chief

Antonio Guterres also warned about the power and abuse of digital platforms and called for stronger legislation
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. ‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  3. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  4. E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a ... South Africa
  5. Alleged Cape Town gangster found with 'destroyed' gun South Africa

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
X