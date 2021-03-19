WATCH | Judy Chu blames Trump for stoking anti-Asian hatred
Democratic Representative Judy Chu blamed former President Trump for stoking anti-Asian hate crimes, during a House panel on discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans.
From mocking masks to blaming China for the pandemic, here are some of Donald Trump's comments on #coronavirus as the US president tests positive for the virus.— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 2, 2020
More here: https://t.co/KwVTgI3JE6 pic.twitter.com/SglVTBCzDp
Tensions between the US and China came to the fore of the annual UN General Assembly in New York, with US President Donald Trump blaming China for the spread of coronavirus. #7dig pic.twitter.com/iSwivpoy52— Techstocks (@Techstocks5) September 22, 2020