WATCH | Judy Chu blames Trump for stoking anti-Asian hatred

19 March 2021 - 14:08 By TimesLIVE

Democratic Representative Judy Chu blamed former President Trump for stoking anti-Asian hate crimes, during a House panel on discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans.

