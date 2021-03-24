Latest US mass shooting puts pressure on Biden to secure new gun laws

“I've beaten the National Rifle Association nationally twice, passed meaningful gun legislation at the federal level, and I'll do it again,” Biden said last year at one of several campaign events focused on the issue, referring to the influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans.

“As president, I promise you I will get these weapons of war off the street again,” Biden added, referring to a national ban on assault-style weapons that lapsed in 2004.

The numerous US mass shootings have failed to prompt lawmakers to pass gun control legislation, thanks in large part to opposition from congressional Republicans and the NRA. The right to bear arms is enshrined in the US Constitution's Second Amendment and many Americans cherish gun rights.

Nearly 70% of Americans support adding “strong or moderate” federal gun restrictions, and ideas such as background cheques and databases to track ownership have even greater public support, a 2019 Reuters poll found.

Biden's fellow Democrats hold only slim majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The House on March 11 passed two bills that would broaden background cheques for gun buyers, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Most legislation requires 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to move forward. With Republicans holding 50 seats, reaching that threshold appears difficult.

Biden has not put forth his own legislation but on Tuesday reiterated his call for the Senate to approve the House-passed bills and also advocated a ban on assault-style weapons. A Senate panel held a hearing on gun issues on Tuesday.

“This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives — American lives — and we have to act,” Biden said.

Asked by a reporter if he would propose his own bill, Biden said he would talk about that later.

Any potential gun control measures passed by Congress would almost certainly face a legal challenge that could reach the Supreme Court, whose 6-3 conservative majority is seen as sympathetic to an expansive view of gun rights.