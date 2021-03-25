World

EU's vaccine failure is because it didn't 'shoot for the stars,' Macron says

25 March 2021 - 13:18 By Reuters
French president Emmanuel Macron. File photo.
French president Emmanuel Macron. File photo.
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

European leaders failed to see that Covid-19 vaccines would be developed as soon as they were and this was why rollouts in the EU now lagged behind some other countries, France's president Emmanuel Macron said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

“Everybody, all the experts said: Never in the history of mankind was a vaccine developed in less than a year,” Macron told Greek television channel ERT.

“We didn't shoot for the stars. That should be a lesson for all of us. We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack the madness, I would say, to say: It's possible, let's do it,” Macron said, in a rare admission of failure in the pandemic.

EU leaders are struggling to speed up vaccinations, trailing countries like Britain and the US and facing supply delays.

Macron himself has been criticised at home for a faltering rollout which has been slowed by bureaucracy and public mistrust of vaccines.

“We didn't think it would happen that quickly ... You can give that to the Americans, as early as the summer of 2020 they said: let's pull out all the stops and do it,” Macron said.

“As far as we're concerned, we didn't go fast enough, strong enough on this. We thought the vaccines would take time to take off.”

The EU tightened its oversight of coronavirus vaccine exports on Wednesday, giving it greater scope to block shipments to countries with higher inoculation rates such as Britain, or which are not sharing doses they produce.

READ MORE

Norway police question prime minister over birthday party Covid-19 breach

Norwegian police said on Tuesday they have begun questioning Prime Minister Erna Solberg over a birthday party she held last month, which could lead ...
News
2 days ago

One year on from first lockdown, Britain grieves for Covid-19 dead

A year to the day after they were first ordered to stay at home to contain the spread of Covid-19, Britons will remember the more than 126,000 people ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave ... South Africa
  2. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  3. Queen Mantfombi made regent of Zulu nation as three months of mourning is ... South Africa
  4. Pretoria attorney to appear in court over SAPS tender fraud South Africa
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X