EU's vaccine failure is because it didn't 'shoot for the stars,' Macron says

European leaders failed to see that Covid-19 vaccines would be developed as soon as they were and this was why rollouts in the EU now lagged behind some other countries, France's president Emmanuel Macron said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

“Everybody, all the experts said: Never in the history of mankind was a vaccine developed in less than a year,” Macron told Greek television channel ERT.

“We didn't shoot for the stars. That should be a lesson for all of us. We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack the madness, I would say, to say: It's possible, let's do it,” Macron said, in a rare admission of failure in the pandemic.