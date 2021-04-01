World

WATCH | India fills artificial ponds for thirsty animals as temperatures soar

01 April 2021 - 11:29 By Reuters and TimesLIVE

Soaring temperatures around 40ºC experienced in India have led to forest officials setting up more than 450 water points in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary. 

The wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat, western India, was established to protect endangered Asiatic lions.

From a population of approximately 20 lions in 1913, they have risen to a comfortable 523, according to 2015 census. There are 106 male, 201 female and 213 sub-adult lions, according to the Gir National Park.

The park covers a total area of 1,412 square kilometres. 

