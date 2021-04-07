World

Dubai orders deportations for naked balcony photo shoot

07 April 2021 - 13:48 By Reuters
The people involved in a naked photo shoot on a balcony in Dubai will be deported from the United Arab Emirates. File photo.
Image: 123RF.com/TAIGA

Dubai will deport a group of people involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in the emirate, authorities said after criticising the incident as out of line with the values of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The group of naked women posing for a photographer last week along a balcony railing in the upscale Dubai Marina area was visible from neighbouring buildings. Images of the shoot circulated on social media.

“The individuals involved will be deported from the UAE. No further comment shall be made on the matter,” Dubai’s attorney-general Essam Issa Al Humaidan said in a statement published by Dubai Media Office on Tuesday.

The statement did not provide details on the nationalities of those involved.

Dubai police on Saturday announced the arrest of those involved and warned against “such unacceptable behaviours which do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society”.

The emirate of Dubai is a regional business and tourism hub where foreign residents and visitors — drawn to its sun-drenched beaches, luxury lifestyles and business environment — vastly outnumber Emirati nationals.

Foreigners have in the past fallen foul of laws in the UAE, a federation of seven Muslim emirates, on indecency and alcohol consumption, including for kissing in public.

The UAE in November amended a number of laws on issues such as cohabitation, alcohol and divorce in a liberalising move seen as a push to make the country more attractive to foreign investment and tourism.

However. laws against immoral and debauched acts remain in the federal penal code.

Dubai police also said the UAE has laws against sharing pornographic or other material that may prejudice public morals.

