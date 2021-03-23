No rest for the wickedly rich: new luxury brand to focus on sports and fitness

Starting with Montenegro, Siro resorts are looking to fill a void in the fitness and wellness hospitality industry

The wellness tourism industry is alive and well, despite the pandemic having arrested easy movement. There’s never been greater value for places that are deliberately designed to help people get a mental and physical reset.



“It’s still on fire,” says Jack Ezon, founder of travel consultancy Embark Beyond, of the wellness travel space. The sector accounted for 68% of the company’s bookings during some of the worst months of Covid-19, from June to October 2020...