World

Evacuation centres open as cyclone intensifies off Western Australia

11 April 2021 - 08:49 By Melanie Burton
Officials were braced for a high degree of damage to buildings in the area, the state emergency services minister said on Saturday.
Officials were braced for a high degree of damage to buildings in the area, the state emergency services minister said on Saturday.
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Tropical cyclone Seroja strengthened off Western Australia on Sunday, with emergency services opening shelters in preparation for high winds and coastal flooding later in the evening.

Officials asked residents in the town of Denham, Shark Bay, 500 kilometres (311 miles) north of Perth to evacuate while sandbags were being made available to residents of Geraldton, further down the coast, due to potential storm surge.

"There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a cyclone is approaching the area. You need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone," the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said in a bulletin.

The category 2 cyclone was rapidly moving south east and could reach category 3 severity before it makes landfall, the Bureau of Meteorology said. A category 3 classification can see wind speeds of up to 224 kilometres an hour.

"Impacts to the west coast of WA begin this afternoon and inland parts this evening and overnight. Dangerous conditions including destructive wind gusts, intense rainfall and a dangerous storm tide," it said on social media.

Officials were braced for a high degree of damage to buildings in the area, the state emergency services minister said on Saturday, given buildings were not constructed to withstand such strong winds in a region that is typically too far south to fall into the path of cyclones.

Reuter

READ MORE:

Western Australia braces for 'worst case scenario' as cyclone Seroja nears

Authorities in Western Australia were urging residents of its Mid West coast to find safe shelter or leave on Saturday as cyclone Seroja barrelled ...
News
23 hours ago

'No warnings': Powerful cyclone exposes Indonesia's lack of preparedness

Gregorius Hide, a 70-year-old farmer in the eastern Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara, said the only warning he had of an approaching swirl ...
News
1 day ago

Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

Rescuers searched for dozens of people missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  3. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa
  4. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  5. Dr Sindi dies aged 45 after two-month fight for life in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X