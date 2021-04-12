WATCH | US Army lieutenant files suit against two Virginia police for assault during traffic stop

The incident captured on video comes at a time of heightened awareness over police arrests of minorities and racial justice, in the wake of the ongoing televised trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last May.

Telephone calls to the two police officers named in the suit, the Windsor police department and Nazario's attorney Jonathan Arthur, were not immediately returned to Reuters.

Nazario, who is Latino and Black, was in uniform and driving his new SUV with a temporary paper tag displayed on the back window on December 5, when he was told to pull over on US Highway 460 in Windsor, Virginia, a town of about 2,600 residents and about 70 miles southeast of Richmond.