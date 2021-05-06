Pfizer, BioNTech to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Olympic athletes

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Thursday they would donate doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to help vaccinate athletes and their delegations participating in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The companies said initial doses are expected to be delivered to participating delegations at the end of May, with the goal of ensuring the delegations receive second doses before their arrivals in Tokyo.

The plan was put into effect after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had a meeting with the Japanese government following Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's offer to donate vaccines to athletes and their delegations.