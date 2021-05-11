Time for change: Queen sets out UK Johnson's post-pandemic agenda

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to tackle inequality and "level up" the country on Tuesday with a post-pandemic raft of laws presented by Queen Elizabeth to parliament.

In a ceremony stripped back because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the queen, who wore a day dress instead of the usual robes and crown, read out the bills the government hopes to pass during the next year on everything from job creation and healthcare to stripping back post-Brexit bureaucracy.

In the 18 months since Johnson's Conservatives were re-elected with a big parliamentary majority, his agenda has been eclipsed by the pandemic, which caught his government off guard and has absorbed many of its resources for making policy.

With Britain's vaccination programme now far ahead of many other countries and the spread of the virus at low levels, Johnson is hoping to revive his 'levelling up' agenda and re-set a premiership that has been clouded by accusations of cronyism.

"My government's priority is to deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom`stronger, healthier and more prosperous that before," the 95-year-old queen told parliament in the speech written by the government.

"To achieve this, my government will level up opportunities across all parts of the United Kingdom, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services."

In an introduction to the pages of government pledges, Johnson said: "The crisis has in no way diminished the government's ambition or appetite for change... We have been given an historic opportunity to change things for the better."