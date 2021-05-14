World

Origins of Covid-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

14 May 2021 - 08:46 By Reuters
The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended daily life for billions of people.
The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended daily life for billions of people.
Image: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File photo

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of leading scientists said in a letter.

The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended daily life for billions of people.

“More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic,” said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

“Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable,” the scientists including David Relman, professor of microbiology at Stanford, said in a letter to the journal Science.

The authors of the letter said the World Health Organisation's initial investigation into the origins of the virus had not made a “balanced consideration” of the theory that it may have come from a laboratory incident.

“We must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until we have sufficient data,” the scientists said, adding that an intellectually rigorous and dispassionate investigation needed to take place.

“In this time of unfortunate anti-Asian sentiment in some countries, we note that at the beginning of the pandemic, it was Chinese doctors, scientists, journalists, and citizens who shared with the world crucial information about the spread of the virus—often at great personal cost.”  

READ MORE:

Act now to prevent third wave, NICD warns as new Covid-19 infections rise

Concerns about sustained increases of coronavirus cases across 7 provinces.
News
1 day ago

Germans are so desperate for vaccine that they’re getting aggressive

Pressure on vaccine centres and doctors is increasing as people fail to fathom why they have to wait
World
1 day ago

More than 4,000 Indians die of Covid-19 for second straight day

India recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday, while infections stayed below 400,000 for a fourth day, though ...
News
1 day ago

Japanese towns abandon plans to host Olympics athletes amid coronavirus surge

Dozens of Japanese towns have abandoned plans to accept overseas athletes competing in the Olympics from July due to concerns about inadequate ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  2. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports South Africa
  3. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa
  4. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  5. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X