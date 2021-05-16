World

UK to make final lockdown easing decision on June 14

16 May 2021 - 10:35 By William James
The last of four stages of releasing lockdown restrictions is currently scheduled for June 21, but that date is in some doubt due to the spread of a variant of the virus first identified in India.
Britain will make a decision on June 14 about whether or not to go ahead with the final phase of its easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

"We'll make a final decision for the step four, which is the biggest step on the roadmap, we'll make that final decision on the 14th of June," Hancock said.

