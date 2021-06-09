Three killed in Russian Covid-19 ward blaze, official blames ventilator

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a hospital in the city of Ryazan, about 180km from Moscow, in a ward treating Covid-19 patients.

The region's governor, Nikolai Lyubimov, told state television that a ventilator in the ward had overheated and caught fire, the Interfax news agency reported.

Nurses attempted to extinguish the blaze, but were unsuccessful, with some of them sustaining severe burns, the governor said.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had opened a criminal case to determine whether the fire had been caused by negligence. It said the investigation was considering different possible causes of the blaze.