World

Three killed in Russian Covid-19 ward blaze, official blames ventilator

09 June 2021 - 11:45 By Reuters
Firefighting vehicles are seen after a blaze at a hospital in the city of Ryazan, Russia, on June 9 2021.
Firefighting vehicles are seen after a blaze at a hospital in the city of Ryazan, Russia, on June 9 2021.
Image: Russia's Emergencies Ministry in Ryazan Region/Handout via REUTERS

Three people were killed on Wednesday in a blaze that broke out at a Russian hospital treating patients with Covid-19, the authorities said, with one official suggesting a faulty ventilator was to blame.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has reported several fires at intensive care units that doctors said were caused by malfunctioning ventilators used to treat patients severely ill with the virus.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a hospital in the city of Ryazan, about 180km from Moscow, in a ward treating Covid-19 patients.

The region's governor, Nikolai Lyubimov, told state television that a ventilator in the ward had overheated and caught fire, the Interfax news agency reported.

Nurses attempted to extinguish the blaze, but were unsuccessful, with some of them sustaining severe burns, the governor said.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had opened a criminal case to determine whether the fire had been caused by negligence. It said the investigation was considering different possible causes of the blaze. 

READ MORE:

Philippines douses five-hour blaze in hospital treating Covid-19 patients

Firefighters put out a blaze early on Sunday at one of the Philippines' largest hospitals that had prompted the evacuation of dozens of patients from ...
News
3 weeks ago

Bodies of Covid-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -govt document

Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official ...
News
3 weeks ago

No serious injuries as raging fire guts Bulawayo hospital's staff quarters

'The damage is around US$500,000. We hope to rise up from this terrible setback and continue to service our patients,' said the hospital’s CEO
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Prisoners scored big in bogus government grant payouts South Africa
  4. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  5. ‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase News

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail