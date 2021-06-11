China punishes 27 officials after deadly ultra-marathon

China has punished 27 government officials deemed responsible for last month's ultra-marathon deaths, the state-run People's Daily said on Friday, one of the world's deadliest sporting tragedies in recent history.

Twenty-one people died of hypothermia when extremely cold weather suddenly descended on a government-organised 100km marathon on May 22 in the rugged northwestern province of Gansu.

The head of Jingtai county, where the race was held, was dismissed from her post, the People's Daily reported, citing a news briefing by investigators.

Other organisers held accountable included the mayor and the Communist Party chief of the city of Baiyin, to which the jurisdiction of Jingtai belongs.