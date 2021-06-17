World

Even fugitives are getting the jab! — Wanted man caught by police while receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 June 2021 - 08:00
People wait in line to register for the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. A wanted man in China was recently bust after lining up for a vaccine.
People wait in line to register for the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. A wanted man in China was recently bust after lining up for a vaccine.
Image: BLOOMBERG/LUKE DUGGLEBY

If you are going to run away from the law, the least you can do is keep yourself safe and vaccinate.

One alleged criminal seemed to take this to heart recently when he lined up to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

The wanted man in China's Sichuan Province probably thought the last place anyone would look for a fugitive would be in a vaccination centre and, according to Toutiao News, didn't seem to do a good job of hiding his identity.

What he didn't know is a local policeman was also getting the jab and recognised him. After confirming the man's identity by pretending to give him info on the virus, the policeman called in his colleagues.

And, if you were wondering: Yes, the man ended up getting his jab.

The arrest was made only after the vaccine shot was given, and while the man was under medical observation.

Several Asian countries have incentivised getting the Covid-19 vaccine with lucky draws for chickens, cows and even a R19m flat on offer to those who get the jab.

In Hong Kong, some businesses have offered employees paid leave to be inoculated, while one private sports club has taken a different route and demanded all staff and members vaccinate or risk missing out on bonuses and pay rises.

In the US, several states have also held lucky draws to try encourage people to get vaccinated.

Wion News reported that West Virginia is offering citizens a chance to win custom hunting rifles, shotguns, custom trucks, lifetime hunting and fishing licences, and weekend excursions. 

According to Complex, governor Jim Justice said the initiative was the fastest way to get people vaccinated.

“The faster we get people across the finish line, the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it.

“If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalisations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line.”

ABC News reported that Ohio delivery truck driver Jonathan Carlyle won a million dollars after he entered the state's vaccine lottery. 

A total of $5m (about R70m) will be paid out in the lottery.

READ MORE

We've been hit by 'setbacks', Ramaphosa concedes over SA's vaccine rollout

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that SA's vaccination rollout is in turmoil - but has promised that it will soon be back on track.
Politics
1 day ago

‘We are in big trouble, it’s time to wake up’: Gauteng doctor as Covid-19 cases increase

We are not taking the third wave of Covid-19 infections seriously enough, warns a doctor in Gauteng.
News
1 day ago

Winner, winner chicken dinner: Asian states resort to vaccine bribery

Chickens, cows, flats offered up in Southeast Asia’s vaccination lucky draws
World
13 hours ago

Free guns in exchange for the Covid-19 vaccine? Yes, if you live in West Virginia

West Virginia is offering those who get vaccinated a chance to win hunting rifles or shotguns, among other prizes.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa
  3. Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO says 'Thembisa 10' not admitted there South Africa
  4. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  5. From unique birth to meeting with a minister: A timeline of the ‘Thembisa 10’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...