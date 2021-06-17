Even fugitives are getting the jab! — Wanted man caught by police while receiving Covid-19 vaccine

If you are going to run away from the law, the least you can do is keep yourself safe and vaccinate.

One alleged criminal seemed to take this to heart recently when he lined up to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

The wanted man in China's Sichuan Province probably thought the last place anyone would look for a fugitive would be in a vaccination centre and, according to Toutiao News, didn't seem to do a good job of hiding his identity.

What he didn't know is a local policeman was also getting the jab and recognised him. After confirming the man's identity by pretending to give him info on the virus, the policeman called in his colleagues.

And, if you were wondering: Yes, the man ended up getting his jab.

The arrest was made only after the vaccine shot was given, and while the man was under medical observation.

Several Asian countries have incentivised getting the Covid-19 vaccine with lucky draws for chickens, cows and even a R19m flat on offer to those who get the jab.

In Hong Kong, some businesses have offered employees paid leave to be inoculated, while one private sports club has taken a different route and demanded all staff and members vaccinate or risk missing out on bonuses and pay rises.

In the US, several states have also held lucky draws to try encourage people to get vaccinated.

Wion News reported that West Virginia is offering citizens a chance to win custom hunting rifles, shotguns, custom trucks, lifetime hunting and fishing licences, and weekend excursions.

According to Complex, governor Jim Justice said the initiative was the fastest way to get people vaccinated.

“The faster we get people across the finish line, the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it.

“If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalisations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line.”

ABC News reported that Ohio delivery truck driver Jonathan Carlyle won a million dollars after he entered the state's vaccine lottery.

A total of $5m (about R70m) will be paid out in the lottery.