We've been hit by 'setbacks', Ramaphosa concedes over SA's vaccine rollout

“Nevertheless, 480,000 health workers have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date as part of phase 1 of the programme. As part of phase 2, a further 1.5 million health workers and people over the age of 60 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This brings the total number of people who have received a vaccine dose to almost two million.

“The pace of vaccinations has steadily picked up, and we are now vaccinating about 80,000 people a day at more than 570 sites in the public and private sector. This number will grow rapidly in the weeks to come, as we aim to protect as many vulnerable people as possible. The problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have now been resolved,” he added.

As a result of these problems, two million J&J doses that had already been produced are unusable. But this, too, said Ramaphosa, was being resolved.

“The Aspen plant in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape is now able to go ahead and produce new doses. The company has committed to significantly ramp up production and begin supplying the country within the next few days.

“We have to date received nearly 2.4 million Pfizer vaccine doses. By the end of June, we expect to have received a total of 3.1 million Pfizer doses. We have received an indication from Johnson & Johnson that it expects to deliver about two million vaccines to SA by the end of the month.

“The initial doses we receive from Johnson & Johnson will be used to vaccinate educators in our schools and thereafter security personnel on the front line. Now that the delays in the supply of vaccines are largely resolved, our immediate task is to complete the vaccination of all those over 60 years of age without delay,” he said.