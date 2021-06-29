New York prosecutors to indict Trump Organization insider — but not Trump, sources say

Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg, 73, to co-operate with their probe and provide testimony, so far without success. An indictment would increase that pressure. Weisselberg is among Trump’s closest confidants, having worked for the company since 1973 when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred.

New York State attorney-general Letitia James has also joined the investigation. Spokespeople for both the Manhattan and state prosecutors' offices declined to comment. A lawyer for Weisselberg also declined to comment.

Trump’s lawyer, Fischetti, said the case is “embarrassing” and without merit.

“In my more than 50 years of practice, never before have I seen the District Attorney’s Office target a company over employee compensation or fringe benefits,” such as company cars or apartments, said Fischetti, a longtime white collar criminal lawyer.

“They say their investigation is continuing but it’s a pretty shallow indictment for all that,” he said.

Trump released a statement on Monday night attacking the prosecutors as “rude, nasty and totally biased” and his company’s actions “in no way a crime.”

“They continue to be ‘in search of a crime’ and will do anything to frighten people into making up the stories or lies that they want, but have been totally unable to get,” Trump said.

MORE CHARGES EXPECTED

The wide-ranging criminal investigation has examined an array of potential wrongdoing, including whether Trump's eponymous real estate company manipulated the value of its properties to reduce its tax burden and secure more favourable loans from creditors. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, testified to Congress that such practices were routine at the company. He has spoken multiple times with prosecutors.

More charges could be coming against the company or its officers in the weeks ahead, people familiar with the case said.

Since last fall, prosecutors have focused increasingly on the company's use of perks and benefits as a form of compensation for corporate officials. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Allen Weisselberg’s son Barry, has met with prosecutors a half-dozen times, most recently 10 days ago. She provided boxes of tax and bank records as well as financial statements, her lawyer said.