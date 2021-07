Philippines seeks US help on data recorders for plane crash probe

The Philippines will send black boxes of a Lockheed C-130 aircraft that crashed at the weekend to the US to seek expert help in opening and analysing them, the military chief said on Wednesday.

The US has committed to help extract information from the flight data and cockpit voice recorders that could shed light on the tragic incident that killed 53 people in the southern province of Jolo, Cirilito Sobejana said in a local television interview.

Sobejana said the Philippines has no such capability. He gave no timetable for when the US experts could complete data extraction.