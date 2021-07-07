What you said: Police should have done more in Nkandla

The police have been criticised for not doing enough to enforce Covid-19 regulations outside Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home at the weekend.

Hundreds of supporters flocked to the former president's homestead on Sunday in violation of the Disaster Management Act, which under adjusted alert level 4 lockdown prohibits any gatherings.

They were there to “defend” the president, after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

Many of those in attendance, including Zuma himself, were not wearing masks and did not social distance. Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi suggested the former president may have not worn a mask because of a “private”, unspecified health condition.

The police also reported that several in the crowd were carrying firearms, and gunshots were heard outside the residence during the gatherings.