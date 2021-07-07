'The Lambda variant says hello': SA reacts to UK's plan to end lockdown

The announcement by Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson that he will end the lockdown in the country amid the global Covid-19 pandemic has been met with shock from South Africans.

During a media briefing on Monday, Johnson detailed the plan, set to take effect on July 19 after a final decision is made on July 12, to end the lockdown and “return to normal”.

He said the restrictions, which see people wear masks, limit social gatherings and travel bans, among others, are taking a toll on people's mental health.

“We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus. We will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors.