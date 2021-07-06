‘Variant of interest’: 5 things you need to know about the Lambda variant

A new Covid-19 variant is causing concern around the world at an alarming rate.

Lambda has been making news headlines this week after the New York Post claimed the highly contagious variant may be resistant to vaccines.

Here is what you need to know about the variant:

Where it was first detected

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Lambda, or C.37, was first identified in Peru in August 2020 and has since spread to 29 countries, mostly in Latin America and Europe.

“Lambda has been associated with substantive rates of community transmission in multiple countries, with rising prevalence over time concurrent with increased Covid-19 incidence. The earliest sequenced samples were reported from Peru in August 2020,” said the organisation.

‘Variant of interest’

WHO classified Lambda as a “variant of interest” (VOI) alongside the Alpha (first detected in the UK), Beta (first detected in SA), Gamma (first detected in the US) and Delta (first detected in India) variants.

It was given this status after it was monitored over time and continued to surface in Covid-19 cases around the world.