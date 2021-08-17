World

WATCH | ‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan explained

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
17 August 2021 - 13:41

Two decades after they were removed by the US military, the Taliban marched into Kabul on Sunday and seized power again in Afghanistan.

This comes two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies disappeared. 

The city of Kabul experienced a resigned calm on Tuesday, with a slow return to daily activities after the overwhelming and rapid Taliban victory.

READ MORE:

At least five killed at Kabul airport - witnesses

At least five people were killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital, witnesses told ...
News
1 day ago

Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and ...
News
1 day ago

‘Everybody’s evacuating’: SA contractor tells of chaos in Kabul

Only military flights operating at Afghan capital’s airport as locals desperately try to flee the country
News
22 hours ago
