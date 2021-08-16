‘Everybody’s evacuating’: SA contractor tells of chaos in Kabul

Speaking under condition of anonymity, the contractor declined to say which company he worked for and only that he had previously worked in Iraq and Mali.

Kabul airport is under military control and only military flights were operating on Monday.

Kabul has been watching anxiously as the country’s major cities fell almost without a fight during a rapid two-week offensive in the wake of the US decision to finally withdraw all its forces from the country.

“The locals are basically climbing over the walls at the airport, running onto the landing strip,” he said. “It’s chaos, trying to get them away.”

“The country was fairly calm until about two weeks ago when the Taliban started taking over the cities.”

His company had ordered its staff back to Kabul as the Taliban swept across the country and he and his colleagues were staying in a camp at the airport while waiting for a flight out.

Taliban advance elements entered the city’s outskirts on Sunday, prompting panic among its inhabitants who fear the return of a previously repressive regime.

The Taliban said it had ordered its fighters not to attack expats and that it wanted a peaceful transition.

Taliban forces were acting as de facto guards at UN compounds in Kabul to stop civilians from getting in to the facilities, he added.

“There’s no real threat to expats’ lives currently,” said the contractor.

“The Taliban have said they won’t hurt any of the expats and they want the extraction of the expats to be peaceful.

“What makes it difficult is the local Afghan people trying to flee the country ... they’ve run onto the runway, they’re trying to get out.”