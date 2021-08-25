US House January 6 committee demands Trump White House records

A congressional committee investigating the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family.

The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for White House communications records on and leading up to January 6, The panel also made extensive requests for material from the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice, FBI, National Counterterrorism Center and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The committee's Democratic chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, gave the agencies two weeks - until September 9 - to produce the materials. It expects to make additional requests as the investigation moves forward.

"Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation seeks to evaluate threats to that process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future," Thompson wrote in a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, which holds records from the Trump administration, and the seven other government entities.

Mobs of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory, and delayed that process for several hours as then-Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, staff and journalists fled from rioters.

Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack.

The panel said it wanted information on the attack itself and the run-up to the events of the day, including the gathering and dissemination of intelligence, security preparations and the role agencies played in defending the Capitol.

It asked for documents related to planning for and concerns about violence surrounding the rally on Jan. 6 where Trump made a falsehood-laden speech before his followers headed for the Capitol.

The Select Committee also requested information about personnel changes between the November 3, 2020, election and January 20, 2021, when Biden took office, and asked for documents and communications about possible attempts by Trump to remain in office despite losing the election.