Australia’s 'public health enemy number one' arrested for not isolating
Australian police have arrested a man dubbed "public health enemy number one" for allegedly failing to isolate, breaking lockdown regulations and putting the public at risk.
The Daily Mail reports that Anthony Karam, 27, tested positive for Covid-19 on August 14 after catching the virus from one of his brothers.
The news website quoted a source close to the family as saying Karam disappeared because he was worried the police would "harass" him.
“When symptoms began to show, Anthony got tested, but he put his parents' address on his Covid test because he was witnessing how much harassment comes from authorities for having Covid ... They arrive at any time of the day and, without warning, bang on the door as hard as they can,” the source said.
The police issued a public notice urging people to report Karam's whereabouts a week after he went Awol. The statement from the authorities also warned the public to avoid approaching him.
He was arrested on Thursday at his younger brother's house in west Sydney.
TimesLIVE