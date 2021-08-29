World

Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan

29 August 2021 - 16:23 By Reuters
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, US, August 29, 2021.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, US, August 29, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US President Joe Biden headed to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honour members of the US military killed in a suicide bomb attack during the evacuation of civilians from Kabul airport last week.

An Islamic State suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of Afghans and 13 American troops.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will meet the families of service members killed in the attack, a White House schedule showed.

They will then witness the transfer of the troops' remains from an aircraft flown to the base in Delaware.

Thursday's attack, which was claimed by ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, was the most lethal incident for US service members in Afghanistan in a decade.

The bombing took place just outside the gates of the airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to get a flight out since the Taliban returned to power on Aug. 15.

The Taliban's rapid advance across the country amid the withdrawal of American and allied troops, and the chaotic scenes at the airport have presented Biden with his biggest foreign policy challenge to date.

Biden has vowed to punish those responsible for the airport bomb. The US military said on Saturday that it had killed two ISIS-K militants in a drone attack in Afghanistan.  

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to avenge deadly suicide attacks

US President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday that his country would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at ...
News
2 days ago

West tries to take in Afghans but may find itself turning them away

More of the distressed population want to leave, and few countries will want them
World
2 days ago

WATCH | Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear, Pentagon says

There has been an explosion outside the Kabul airport, the Pentagon press secretary said on Thursday, adding that it was unclear whether there were ...
News
3 days ago

US launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast

Western forces running the Afghan airlift braced on Saturday for more attacks after the United States launched a drone strike, apparently killing an ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  4. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  5. Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front' South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...