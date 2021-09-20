Pfizer-BioNTech data shows Covid-19 vaccine safe and protective in children

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Monday their Covid-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in five to 11-year-olds, and they plan to ask for authorisation to use the vaccine in children in that age range in the US, Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible.

The companies said the vaccine generated an immune response in the five- to 11-year-olds in their phase 2 and 3 clinical trial that matched what they had previously observed in 16 to 25-year-olds. The safety profile was generally comparable to the older age group, they said.

“Since July, paediatric cases of Covid-19 have risen by about 240% in the US, underscoring the public health need for vaccination,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a news release.

“These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorisation of our vaccine for children five to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency.”

Top US health officials believe regulators could make a decision on whether the shot is safe and effective in younger children within three weeks of the companies submitting a request for authorisation, two sources told Reuters earlier this month.