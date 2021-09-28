US President Reagan's shooter John Hinckley wins unconditional release

A US judge on Monday said he would grant “unconditional release” to John Hinckley, who wounded former US President Ronald Reagan and three other people in a 1981 assassination attempt.

“I am going to, after all these years, grant unconditional release to Mr. Hinckley,” US District Judge Paul Friedman said during a court hearing in the District of Columbia.

In 2016, Friedman allowed Hinckley to move out of a Washington psychiatric hospital, where he had lived for three decades, but imposed restrictions on his travel and internet usage.

Friedman said during Monday's hearing that he planned to lift those remaining restrictions. Hinckley's mental health problems are “in remission” and he no longer poses a danger, Friedman said.