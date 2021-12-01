World

Prepare sanctions on Russia and ramp up military co-operation, Ukraine tells Nato

01 December 2021 - 09:39 By Sabine Siebold
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks at the NATO Foreign Ministers summit in Riga, Latvia December 1, 2021.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks at the NATO Foreign Ministers summit in Riga, Latvia December 1, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Ukraine urged Nato on Wednesday to boost military co-operation with Kyiv and prepare a package of measures, including sanctions, to deter Russia from attacking the country.

“We will call on the allies to join Ukraine in putting together a deterrence package,” Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on arrival for talks with his Nato counterparts in Riga.

As part of this package, Nato should prepare economic sanctions to be imposed on Russia if it “decides to chose the worst-case scenario” and boost the military and defence co-operation with Ukraine, he said.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  4. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News
  5. Legal bid to stop Prince Misuzulu’s ‘secret’ coronation South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...