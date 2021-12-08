Omicron threat may be countered with additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The earliest studies on Omicron are in and the glimpse they’re providing is cautiously optimistic: while vaccines like the one made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE may be less powerful against the new variant, protection can be fortified with boosters.

Studies from SA and Sweden are showing Omicron does, as feared, cause a loss of immune protection, but not a complete one. In a study of blood plasma from people given two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, there was a 41-fold drop in levels of virus-blocking antibodies compared with the strain circulating at the start of the pandemic.

A separate study from Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute was more optimistic, finding the decline in antibodies against Omicron was only slightly worse than for Delta, the strain causing most Covid-19 cases worldwide.

The loss of immune protection is “robust but not complete”, said Alex Sigal, head of research at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, who presented the findings of the first study over Zoom late on Tuesday.

“A good booster probably would decrease your chance of infection, especially infection leading to more severe disease,” he said.