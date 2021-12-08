US judge blocks last remaining Biden admin Covid-19 vaccine rule

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's Covid-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated.

The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who announced a series of measures in September aimed at increasing vaccination rates to fight the pandemic that continues to kill more than 1,000 Americans daily.

"Abuse of power by the Biden administration has been stopped cold again," Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who joined the lawsuit, said in a statement.

US District Judge Stan Baker in Savannah, Georgia, said Congress did not clearly authorise the president to use procurement to impose a vaccine requirement on contractors that will have "vast economic and political significance."

The lawsuit was filed by the states of Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia as well as a trade group for building contractors.

The rule required contractors to have employees fully vaccinated by January 18. Biden's executive order applied to newly awarded contracts, although the government has been asking suppliers to agree to amend existing contracts to insert the vaccine requirement.

The contractor requirement was meant to improve efficiency among government suppliers by reducing outbreaks and was far-reaching, applying even to those working remotely.