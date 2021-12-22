Singapore to halt ticket sales for quarantine-free travel lanes

Singapore will freeze ticket sales for flights and bus trips under its vaccinated travel lanes for entry from Thursday to January 20 as it tries to stem the importation of the Omicron variant that is tearing around the globe.

The move applies to all 24 countries with which Singapore has agreements for quarantine-free air travel, as well as overland bus services with Malaysia, the government said on Wednesday. People who already have tickets will be able to travel.

Singapore will also temporarily reduce quotas and ticket sales for travel after January 20, the ministry of health said.

“Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant and to strengthen our defences, including enhancing our healthcare capacity and getting more people vaccinated and boosted,” the ministry said.

Omicron has fast become the dominant Covid-19 strain in many countries since it emerged about a month ago, accounting for more than 70% of cases in the US alone.