Chinese coal plunges after more price controls imposed on miners

China will limit the price of coal in its three biggest mining regions as it adds yet another layer of controls to stop the market from overheating.

The “reasonable range” for benchmark thermal coal at the mine head in Shanxi province has been set at 370 to 570 yuan a ton, the National Development & Reform Commission said in a release on Friday. For mines in Shaanxi province, the range is 320-520 yuan a ton, and for eastern Inner Mongolia, it’s 260-460 yuan.

The new pricing rules will take effect May 1. The NDRC also barred local governments from interfering in coal and power prices that are trading within prescribed limits, and from giving preferential electricity rates to energy-intensive industries.

The benchmark futures contract in Zhengzhou plunged after the price ranges were announced, extending losses to drop 8.5% to 741.8 yuan a ton.

Chinese miners also slumped on the news, with China Shenhua Energy Co. slipping as much as 3.5% and China Coal Energy Co. down 3.8% in Hong Kong. Yankuang Energy Group Co. lost as much as 5.9%, even as its Australian subsidiary gained as much as 7.7% due to a surge in seaborne coal prices.

The price limits for individual provinces are the latest in a raft of controls imposed by the government this year. Earlier this month, the NDRC capped nationwide prices at the mine head at 700 yuan a ton, according to the China Coal Transport and Distribution Association, while prices at ports were limited to 900 yuan a ton.

On Thursday, the NDRC set a reasonable range of 570-770 yuan a ton for medium and long-term coal deals at the port of Qinhuangdao, and said it will intervene if prices rise above that.