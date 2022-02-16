South Africa

WATCH | Mantashe supports Cape Town’s 300MW independent power push to avoid load-shedding

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
16 February 2022 - 13:28

“I feel excited. This is an important step for Cape Town’s energy journey,” Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Wednesday after announcing the city has opened tenders for up to 300MW of renewable energy projects from independent power producers (IPPs).

The City of Cape Town uses 2,000MW per day.

Cape Town is forging ahead with plans to avoid relying on Eskom for power generation. 

Hill-Lewis was speaking at the Solar Power Africa conference taking place in Cape Town this week.

Earlier, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said he was not pro-coal and was excited about the future of renewable energy working alongside IPPs and with the City of Cape Town to improve the energy sector in SA.

