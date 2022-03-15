Stray Soviet-era drone from Ukraine raises Nato defence concerns

Nobody was injured in the crash. The 14m-long vehicle, whose parachute was partly activated during the fall, damaged several cars. It had flown at an altitude of 1,300m, crossing briefly over Romania. The drone then spent 40 minutes aloft over Hungary and seven minutes in Croatian airspace before going down.

The security breach has prompted a round of finger-pointing amid already frayed nerves in the region as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military advances into Ukraine. Plenkovic said his government wasn’t notified by either neighbouring allies or by Nato, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban found out from Plenkovic, the government in Zagreb said.

Air defence systems between the three Nato states were unable to translate intermittent radar blips into a unified flight path, according to a Nato official who declined to be identified as the investigation continues. Omissions can happen and will help improve air defence in the future, the official said.

A spokesperson for Nato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No reaction

“Why nobody reacted — that’s an excellent question,” Ivan Selak, a retired Croatian lieutenant-colonel who flew MiG-21 jets for 35 years, said in a phone interview in Zagreb. An integrated defence system needs to be in place to shield Nato countries, he said.

“Even without a Nato warning, in a case as this one, a country should react and scramble its fighter jets.”

The drone was flying too fast and at low altitude during its brief trip over Romania, officials there said. Those factors “didn’t allow for additional measures to be taken to identify the aircraft mid-fight,” the defence ministry in Bucharest said.

Hungary was more at pains to explain the incident after the drone traversed nearly the length of the country. Orban, an erstwhile Putin defender up for re-election next month, has announced a policy of “strategic calmness” on Ukraine, prohibiting the shipment of lethal arms to the country.

“Hungary’s aim is to stay out of this war and avoid it, even if events like this occur with a provocative intent,” the Hungarian defence ministry said in a statement to the national news agency MTI.

“It is important to handle this in a prudent and calm manner,” it said.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said in a tweet the organisation will work closely with Croatian authorities to establish the facts.

The drone crash deep within Nato’s frontiers has compounded war jitters. Hungarian jets were scrambled twice on Friday, though fighters near the Ukrainian border didn’t intercept anything.

On Sunday a small unmanned aircraft, likely an outdate Soviet-made Orlan-10 vehicle, crashed near a house in Romania 160km from the Ukrainian border. Romanian defence minister Vasile Dincu, speaking in a phone interview, said an investigation is under way, though “not big enough to be considered by Nato a security incident”.

