War handcuffs Russian central bankers watching demise of economy

Russia’s central bank has been relegated to the role of bit-part player as war and international sanctions devastate the country’s economy.

A meeting in Moscow on Friday will be little more than a cameo for the Bank of Russia in an economic drama playing out across the world’s biggest country, as the wipeout of household wealth, food shortages and a dash for the exits by foreign companies and Russians shatter three decades of policymaking after the Soviet collapse.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina is headed into her first regular review of interest rates since the invasion of Ukraine led to sweeping sanctions and handcuffed the central bank after the seizure of an estimated two-thirds of its $643 billion in foreign reserves.

Following an emergency hike that more than doubled the key rate to 20%, the central bank is set to keep the benchmark at the highest in almost two decades, according to all but five of the 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest forecast increases of three to five percentage points.

“The emergency hike had the goal of limiting deposit outflows and, together with the tight foreign-currency restrictions, apparently it had an impact,” said Olga Belenkaya, economist at Investment Co. Finam in Moscow. “Inflation will renew records and can possibly come close to 20% in the coming weeks.”