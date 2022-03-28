×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for Covid-19

28 March 2022 - 07:54 By Jeffrey Heller
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett.
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett.
Image: Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19 but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.

The news came hours after Bennett, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead.

“This morning, the prime minister will conduct an assessment ... of last night's attack,” Bennett's office added in a statement.

Participants would include the ministers of defence and internal security, the military's chief of staff and the national police chief, it added

Bennett met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  2. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  3. Cape jobs windfall as contact centre giant moves into Mitchells Plain South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News
  5. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule