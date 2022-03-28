WATCH | Why Chris Rock's 'GI Jane' joke triggered Will Smith
Jada Pinkett-Smith suffers from an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss
Many Oscar viewers were caught off-guard by Will Smith's reaction to a seemingly innocent joke by Chris Rock about Jada Pinkett-Smith's short hair cut.
The joke saw Smith jump from his seat and slap Rock across the face before shouting that Rock should keep his wife's name out of his month.
Pinkett-Smith's hair style has a sad tale behind it. The actress has revealed that she is suffering from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.
In December she posted a video on Instagram explaining why she had shaven her head, saying: “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period!”
The condition results in hair loss on the scalp and in some cases also loss of body hair.
According to the US National Institute of Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the disease “happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss”.
“The course of alopecia areata varies from person to person. Some have bouts of hair loss throughout their lives while others only have one episode. Recovery is unpredictable, with hair growing back fully in some people but not others.
“There is no cure for alopecia areata, but there are treatments that help hair grow back more quickly,” the institute says on its website.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.